Jazz vs Bulls preview: start time, channel, injury report

The Utah Jazz will take on the Chicago Bulls today in need of a win to turn things around this season. Currently, the Jazz find themselves on a two-game losing streak and have lost 4 of their last 5 games. Not great considering the expectations for this season were for the Jazz to be a potential play-in and even playoff team. We’ve also been told the Jazz are wanting to convey this year’s pick so they can get another swing in a loaded 2025 draft. We’ll see if that’s still the plan as the season goes along, but a loss in a game like this against a middle-of-the-road team like the Bulls can show where the team is at.

Game info

When: Monday, November 6th, 2023 6:00 PM MT

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ

Radio: KSL 97.5 FM

Uniforms: Statement Edition (Black)

Injury Report

We haven’t heard anything for the Jazz up till now, although Jazz fans won’t see Taylor Hendricks who’s on assignment with the Salt Lake City Stars.

We do have an injury report for the Bulls.

Bulls Injury Report



Caruso (Shoulder): Probable

Williams (Finger): Probable

Dosunmu (Illness): Questionable — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) November 6, 2023

If Caruso and Williams are out, that obviously makes things a littler easier on the Jazz. We’ll see if they can take advantage.