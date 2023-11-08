 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz injury report: Walker Kessler to miss two weeks with elbow sprain

This might explain the rough start to the 2023 NBA season for Walker Kessler

By James Hansen
Sacramento Kings v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

According to the Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler will be out for at least the next two weeks because of a UCL sprain in his left elbow.

Like the Jazz mentioned, it happened in the opening night game against the Sacramento Kings on a dirty play by Domantas Sabonis who intentionally hooked Kessler’s arm on a drive at the beginning of the game.

Kessler has struggled this year, and it’s not necessarily all caused by just this injury, but it’s hard not to see this being a contributing factor to his rough start to the season.

At this point, the Jazz will have to make do with what they have and that likely means Kelly Olynyk will likely be starting with Omer Yurtseven getting a lot more time as a backup center.

With the Jazz coming out of the most difficult part of their schedule, losing Kessler is not going to be good for this Jazz team that is already one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Maybe their offense improves, but the defense continues to be a problem.

