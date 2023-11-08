Utah Jazz injury report: Walker Kessler to miss two weeks with elbow sprain

According to the Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler will be out for at least the next two weeks because of a UCL sprain in his left elbow.

During Utah’s season-opening game versus Sacramento on Oct. 25, Walker Kessler sustained a UCL sprain in his left elbow. The injury was diagnosed by MRI testing after Kessler continued to play and experienced discomfort. Rest with non-contact activities has been recommended to… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2023

Like the Jazz mentioned, it happened in the opening night game against the Sacramento Kings on a dirty play by Domantas Sabonis who intentionally hooked Kessler’s arm on a drive at the beginning of the game.

I don’t know if it’s possible but the Jazz need to make some kind of complaint to the league. This type of arm hooking is dangerous and is happening way too often. Not basketball. pic.twitter.com/V54LtVAtF2 — James Hansen (@hansenjames) November 8, 2023

Kessler has struggled this year, and it’s not necessarily all caused by just this injury, but it’s hard not to see this being a contributing factor to his rough start to the season.

At this point, the Jazz will have to make do with what they have and that likely means Kelly Olynyk will likely be starting with Omer Yurtseven getting a lot more time as a backup center.

With the Jazz coming out of the most difficult part of their schedule, losing Kessler is not going to be good for this Jazz team that is already one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Maybe their offense improves, but the defense continues to be a problem.