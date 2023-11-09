Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview: Injury Report, Game Info, What to Watch

Our beloved Utah Jazz play basketball tomorrow. The Jazz face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday night. Let’s break down a couple of different things about both the Jazz and the Grizzlies in this SLC Dunk Jazz preview.

The Matchup

Memphis might be the only team sadder than the Jazz right now. Memphis is one of 2 teams that the Jazz have beaten so far. Memphis is 1-7, missing their suspended star point guard Ja Morant, and just seems to be missing something on both sides of the ball. Memphis is led by Desmond Bane (who should’ve been a Jazz man) and Jaren Jackson Jr. Both are talented young players who are averaging over 20+ points per game. While the records aren’t showing it, both these teams are fascinating. Really good coaches, younger cores, and have both underperformed to start the season.

Injury report/suspended report

Ja Morant - Ja is on game 8 of his 25-game suspension since he was seen on Instagram live flashing a weapon.

Steven Adams - Memphis will also be without fan favorite Steven Adams who’s out for the season with a knee injury.

Walker Kessler - Jazz announced on Wednesday that Walker Kessler will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering an elbow injury in game 1 of the season.

Updated @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 11/8):



*DOUBTFUL - Walker Kessler (left elbow sprain)



PROBABLE - Keyonte George (left foot soreness)



OUT - Josh Christopher (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Taylor Hendricks (G League - On Assignment)



OUT - Johnny Juzang (G League -… — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2023

What to look for

I want to see if Keyonte George in his second start will be a little bit more aggressive. The 9 assists were awesome, the only 1 turnover was nice, and the 8 shots and only 3 threes weren’t my favorite. I’d like to see Keyonte be a little more aggressive in finding his shot. I watched Keyonte on Wednesday get separation multiple times and he wouldn’t shoot it, I hope he shoots a lot more on Friday night.

Game info

What: Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

When: Friday, November 10th @ 6:00

How: KJZZ, Jazz+, or 97.5 FM on radio