With trade deadline behind them, Jazz take on Raptors in Toronto

The Utah Jazz are fresh off an active trade deadline and will take on the Toronto Raptors tonight minus a lot of their roster.

Jazz Injury Report vs. TOR:



OUT - Damian Jones (trade pending)

OUT - Johnny Juzang (G League - Two-Way)

OUT - Micah Potter (G League - Two-Way)

OUT - Juan Toscano-Anderson (trade pending)

OUT - Russell Westbrook (trade pending) — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) February 9, 2023

The Jazz did make the trades final today so it’s likely we see Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson sometime soon.

They did not give a welcome tweet for Russell Westbrook who it’s assumed will be bought out.

With the roster looking much different we’ll likely see a lot more of Collin Sexton at point guard and we’ll also see how Lauri Markkanen does from here on out. As an all-star starter he’s proven that he’s one of the dominant scoring options in the NBA and should have even more scoring load put on his shoulders for the rest of the season.

The Raptors traded for Jakob Poeltl and will likely be a better defensive team with his rim protection. We’ll see if he plays tonight but it’s very likely he suits up with the team he formerly played for. It’s also interesting that the Raptors are going for it in the playoffs when a lot of people thought they might try to go for a better pick in the draft.

Game Info

When: February 10th, 2023, 5:30 PM MT

Where: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone