Jazz in New York for matchup with Knicks

The new-look Utah Jazz (or is it just less-look since there’s just fewer players at this point?) will have no time to rest after its thrilling victory at Toronto yesterday as they’ll fly to the Empire State for a contest against the New York Knicks.

This will be the second, and last, matchup between the Knicks and Jazz. The last game came early in the season on Nov. 15 and New York, despite a mediocre 6-7 start to the year (and a 10-5 start for Utah), were able to get a 118-111 win in Vivint Arena. Now, 88 days later, the landscape is much different.

Utah will potentially be without three of the five players who started that November game against the Knicks. Jordan Clarkson may or may not play due to illness while Mike Conley and Jarred Vanderbilt are gone via trade. Malik Beasley, also gone via trade, was the third-leading scorer for the Jazz in that game (14 points). Players like Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton, who both saw only about 17 minutes in the previous matchup, will be starters and key drivers in any potential revenge on New York.

As for the Knicks, their starting lineup will likely be very similar, featuring Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and All-Star Julius Randle. All three are averaging 20-plus points per game, led by Randle’s 24.8.

The Jazz just ended a three-game losing streak while the Knicks had a small two-game winning streak snapped by the 76ers yesterday. Both teams will be on the second end of a back-to-back and both teams have had to fly to New York for this game so there is no advantage in fatigue and travel for either team.

Game Info

When: Feb. 11, 2023 | 5:30 PM MT

Where: Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

Injuries

Utah Jazz

As of writing, the official injury report for the Jazz hasn’t come out yet so this is based on yesterday’s game against Toronto.

Jordan Clarkson (Non-COVID Illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Damian Jones (Trade Pending) - QUESTIONABLE

Juan Toscano-Anderson (Trade Pending) - QUESTIONABLE

Russell Westbrook (Trade Pending) - QUESTIONABLE

New York Knicks