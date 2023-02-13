Utah Jazz take on Indiana Pacers

Tonight, the Utah Jazz (28-30) are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers (25-33). After stumbling late versus the New York Knicks, the (somewhat) new-look Jazz have an opportunity to pick up a win against a Pacers team that has dropped four straight.

As the second and final game between the two teams this season, the Jazz can sweep the season series against the Pacers. The last time they met, Utah won through a full platoon effort, with six players scoring in double figures. Most notably, Walker Kessler posted his first 20 point game of his career, finishing the night with a double-double.

For the Jazz. games like tonight’s are less about winning or losing, but more about the opportunities for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and the rest of the young guys to grow in their new roles. Over the last couple games alone, we’ve seen Markkanen and Kessler have to significantly adjust to life without Mike Conley. Sexton has had to balance his role as a scorer and primary facilitator. The same goes for Talen Horton-Tucker. Growing pains, as they say.

For the Pacers, their hot start to the season has cooled down significantly. Nonetheless, first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has played incredibly this season, averaging 20 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds on nearly %50 shooting from the field. Combined with a surprisingly strong rookie year by Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers have a strong young core moving forward. At this stage of the year, they find themselves in a similar position as the Jazz, with draft assets and player development likely taking more importance than outright winning basketball games.

Game Info

When: Feb. 13, 2023 | 5:00 PM MT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

Injuries

Utah Jazz

As of writing, the official injury report for the Jazz hasn’t come out yet so this is based on the previous game against the Knicks.

Russell Westbrook - OUT

Indiana Pacers