Utah Jazz waive Leandro Bolmaro

The Utah Jazz announced they have waived Leandro Bolmaro.

The Utah Jazz are waiving guard Leandro Bolmaro, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

Bolmaro came over to the Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert trade and has seen sparse minutes since arriving. There’s intrigue with Bolmaro with his size and handle, the issue is the shooting which is almost non-existent. For the Season Bolmaro is shooting just 15% from the field and visibly avoids shooting the ball when he’s in the game.

It’s a shame that things didn’t work out because there was definite interest in him as a prospect in his short time in the NBA.

The reasoning for Bolmaro being cut was to allow him to go to Europe.

Some more info on the Leandro Bolmaro move today: The Jazz bought him out so he can return to Europe. — Ryan Miller (@millerjryan) February 17, 2023

It’s a nice way to do solid for Bolmaro who hasn’t looked NBA-ready and can now go to Europe and either make more money there, or develop to eventually return to the NBA.