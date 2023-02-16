 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Utah Jazz waive Leandro Bolmaro

The Jazz have moved on from one of the pieces of the Rudy Gobert trade that didn’t work out

By James Hansen
/ new
LA Clippers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz announced they have waived Leandro Bolmaro.

Bolmaro came over to the Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert trade and has seen sparse minutes since arriving. There’s intrigue with Bolmaro with his size and handle, the issue is the shooting which is almost non-existent. For the Season Bolmaro is shooting just 15% from the field and visibly avoids shooting the ball when he’s in the game.

It’s a shame that things didn’t work out because there was definite interest in him as a prospect in his short time in the NBA.

The reasoning for Bolmaro being cut was to allow him to go to Europe.

It’s a nice way to do solid for Bolmaro who hasn’t looked NBA-ready and can now go to Europe and either make more money there, or develop to eventually return to the NBA.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...