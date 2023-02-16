Russell Westbrook in conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers

It’s been a week since Russell Westbrook became a part of the Utah Jazz in the trade centered around a lightly protected Lakers pick in 2027. When Westbrook came to the Jazz he wasn’t immediately waived and it was even reported he hadn’t ruled out playing for the Jazz.

Justin Zanik says the Jazz have met with Russell Westbrook and his representation. The Jazz are currently open to every possibility. Westbrook has expressed a willingness to play for the Jazz. The two sides are still working through it. No decisions have been made — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 10, 2023

Now that more time has passed there’s been some movement and yesterday we found out that Westbrook had been in communication with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards, and Heat about a possible trade.

.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.



(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2023

That list may be paired down. Today Shams Charania reported that Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers have begun conversations.

The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

If the Clippers bring on Westbrook it would be an interesting addition to the Clippers roster that has seen Kawhi Leonard returning to the lineup and playing at a very high level. As is always the question with Russell Westbrook is how will he gel with the players around him? Westbrook obviously has a history with Paul George from their days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Would that relationship drive him to the Clippers and could that be a team makeup that could work? In the next few days we could find out.

There’s also a scenario where a buyout doesn’t occur. If that happens, it looks like he may just stay on the Jazz roster but never play a game.