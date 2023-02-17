2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule of events

NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here and we finally get to see the best players in the NBA go at it in a variety of ways. The most surprising representatives this weekend just might come from the team hosting the event, the Utah Jazz.

Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen will both make their presence felt when they take the court in different venues. For Walker Kessler, he’ll be a part of the Jordan Rising Stars game. Kessler has been one of the biggest surprises from this draft and was recently ranked #5 in Jonathan Givony’s rookie rankings and is more than deserving to be a part of this game.

Walker Kessler looks like the biggest steal of the 2022 draft class thus far relative to where he was picked (No. 22) and the fact that he's a very capable starting option already at just 21 years old. ESPN rookie power rankings: https://t.co/ebv2jwYd51 pic.twitter.com/me8B3JXtBl — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 17, 2023

Lauri Markkanen will be representing the Jazz in both the 3-point contest as well as the All-Star Game itself as a starter. It’s been the biggest story of the season to see Markkanen turn himself from a piece to get Donovan Mitchell into one of the most impressive performances of the season. After this weekend, don’t be surprised if Markkanen is a major vote-getter for the Most Improved Player Award.

Let’s take a look at the schedule of events and the odds in these events.

Markkanen has been a lights-out 3-point shooter this season and is a +650 to win the 3-point contest this weekend. It’s pretty good odds for a player that has had one of the most efficient seasons this year.

Now, let’s take a look at the different events and where you can see them.

Schedule of Events

Friday, Feb. 17

5:00 p.m. MT - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game - ESPN

7:00 p.m. MT - Jordan Rising Stars Game - TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

11:00 a.m. MT - NBA All-Star Practice - NBA TV

11:00 a.m. MT - NBA All-Star Media Day - NBA App

2:00 p.m. MT - NBA x HBCU Classic - NBA TV

5:00 p.m. MT - Commisioner Adam Silver news conference

6:00 p.m. MT - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, Feb. 19

11:00 p.m. ET - NBA Legends Awards - NBA TV

1:00 p.m. ET - NBA G-League Next Up Game - NBA TV

4:00 p.m. ET - All-Star Game Tip-Off Pregame Show

5:30 p.m. ET - All-Star Draft - TNT

8:30 p.m. ET - 72nd NBA All-Star Game - TNT

