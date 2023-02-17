Jazz broadcaster Holly Rowe awarded Basketball Hall of Fame Curt Gowdy Award

Utah Jazz broadcaster Holly Rowe was awarded the 2023 Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award by the Basketball Hall of Fame today. Rowe does more than just sideline work and color commentating for the Jazz. She has had a distinguished career covering the WNBA, college basketball, college football, the NFL, and the NBA.

The Curt Gowdy award is a prestigious honor given to only two or three sports media members yearly. This year, Holly Rowe was joined by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

Wow! Just overwhelmed. Love of my lifetime is covering basketball at every level. This means so much to me. @Hoophall ❤️ https://t.co/OWRnyRYxxm — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) February 18, 2023

Holly Rowe, a Utah local, began her sports media career in Utah before venturing across the country. Rowe joined ESPN in 1998. She is the network’s lead men’s and women’s college basketball and WNBA reporter. She has covered 17 straight NCAAW Final Fours. She’s been covering women’s basketball for more than three decades. Now she has returned to Utah as a member of the Utah Jazz broadcast team while she continues to work for other networks. Rowe is widely respected and loved by NBA players, fans, and media. She is a winner of a 2022 Sports Emmy and the 2022 WBCA Mel Greenberg National Media Award. Now she adds the Curt Gowdy award to her trophy case.