2023 NBA All-Star Game: Game Thread

After a fun weekend of impressive wins for the Utah Jazz including a win in the All-Star Skills Challenge, we get to see Lauri Markkanen represent the Utah Jazz in the All-Star Game. It’s a story we’ve written about all season, how the Jazz were worried that trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert might lead to the team not having a single representative at the game. And then Lauri Markkanen arrived and did something neither Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert did, he made the all-star team and did it as a starter. It’s a truly remarkable feat and something that he should be incredibly proud of.

Game Info

When: 5:30 PM MST

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: TNT

Radio: KZNS/KSL/KTUB, WMFS