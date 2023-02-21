Utah Jazz sign Frank Jackson and Kris Dunn

According to multiple sources, the Utah Jazz have signed Frank Jackson and Kris Dunn.

It’s reported that Frank Jackson was signed to a 10-day deal.

The Utah Jazz are signing five-year NBA veteran Frank Jackson to a 10-day contract out of their Salt Lake City G League affiliate, his agents Troy Payne and Mike Silverman of Equity Basketball tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson averaged 22 points in G League this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2023

Jackson has been having a fantastic season for the Salt Lake City Stars and is an easy move to make sure the Jazz hit their roster minimum of players. Jackson has bounced around the league but has put up good numbers and if he plays well, there’s no reason he can’t possibly make the roster next year.

They Jazz are also signing Kris Dunn to the roster on a 10-day contract.

Former No. 5 overall pick Kris Dunn is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Dunn, a six-year NBA veteran, has played for Capital City Go-Go in G League this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2023

Dunn has also bounced around the league not able to find a home. The 5th overall pick looked like a defensive monster coming out of college but just never found a situation that he could develop properly. He’s also regularly struggled with injury. It’s a zero-risk move for a Jazz team that likely isn’t worried about racking up losses to finish the season. Is there a chance that one of these two players can be a reclamation project? Dunn is 28 while Jackson is 24, so it’s not out of the question that one of them could find a new home, albeit unlikely. Whatever happens, it should be interesting to see how these players get incorporated into the team.