Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Part 2

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs for the second game in a row tonight in Utah. It’s likely another easy win for the Jazz considering the Spurs have now lost 16 in a row and there’s no reason to think that losing streak won’t continue.

The Jazz will be a little more undermanned this time with Jordan Clarkson out with a thumb sprain which does make this a little more interesting.

Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton will be out tomorrow for the Jazz against San Antonio. Clarkson has a thumb sprain



Ssxton’s hamstring will keep him out this week. He will be re-evaluated next Monday — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 27, 2023

With Sexton also out, the Jazz will be very shorthanded in the backcourt with the majority of possessions likely going to Talen Horton-Tucker. THT has started the last two games with Collin Sexton out. He’s done a good job of distributing the ball, rebounding, and playing defense although his shooting could stand to improve. In the last two games he’s started he’s averaging 29 minutes, 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5 assists but he’s shooting 30% from the field. He’s shown flashes though, and it’s a great opportunity for him to continue developing as the main playmaker.

Despite playing with a 10-day contract player in Kriss Dunn, and a developing playmaker in THT, Lauri Markkanen continues to play at an incredible level. For the Season Markkanen is averaging 25 points on a 52/40/88 split (remarkable) but in the last two games since all star break he’s averaging 35 points per game. It’s a testament to just how good he’s become and that there’s no reason to think he’s not going to get strong consideration for All-NBA.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MST

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

TV: ATTSN-RM (AT&T Sports Net-Rocky Mountain), BSSW-SA (Bally Sports Southwest-San Antonio)

Radio: KZNS/KTUB, WOAI/KXTN