Spurs snap 16-game losing streak with win over Jazz

The Utah Jazz fell to the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night. The Jazz became the first team in the last 17 to lose to the Spurs, which is quite the feat. This was a game for the Jazz that seemed like they were in control most of the night but when things fell apart in the fourth quarter it didn’t really feel like a surprise. Utah missed the presence of Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton tonight while the Spurs enjoyed a mostly healthy lineup sans Tre Jones, who was a last minute scratch.

The Spurs were led tonight by Keldon Johnson who scored 25 points on 12-19 shooting. Doug McDermott also chipped in 19 points off the bench. The biggest difference for San Antonio tonight according to head coach Gregg Popovich was “they played 48 minutes………watching them give that effort for 48 minutes was very satisfying”. Even though the scoring wasn’t off the charts, the defense for San Antonio was able to disrupt Utah’s offense and that proved to be the key winning the game.

It was a very “choppy” game for Utah overall. While Lauri Markkanen led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds, the lack of depth was definitely felt with Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton out tonight. Although the Jazz carried a lead into the fourth quarter, they oftentimes looked stagnant in the final frame and went ice cold during crunch time. Utah could not manage to score a field goal in the final three minutes of the game, very uncharacteristic of the team this year.

The Spurs are done with their “rodeo road trip” and head back home to host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, while the Jazz will try to get back on track by traveling to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. The Jazz kick off the month of March with a six game road trip and we won’t see them back in Salt Lake City until March 18th. Let’s hope they gather as much luck as they can between now and then, whether you are team tank or team playoffs. GO JAZZ!!