Hawks fly into SLC to face Jazz

Fresh after the news of being named to the All-Star team, Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz will take on the Atlanta Hawks in SLC. Markkanen received the news yesterday and it was a fantastic recognition for what Markkanen has done!

But that’s not the only news for the Jazz. They’re in the midst of a mountain of trade rumors and it will be interesting to see what the team looks like on the court. Will players be playing at their highest level or will the swirling rumors lead to a bad night on the court?

For the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young will be playing his first game after his all-star snub. The Hawks are coming off a dominant win against the Phoenix Suns and may be playing with a chip on their shoulder tonight against the Jazz. Utah’s defense, even with the improvement from starting Walker Kessler, has some major holes on the perimeter and Trae Young could be in for a monster night.

Game Info

When: February 3rd, 2023, 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone