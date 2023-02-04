Utah Jazz NBA trade rumors: the latest rumors involving the Jazz

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz involved in trade talks. Here’s a roundup of all the different trade rumors involving the Jazz.

Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks

According to Michael Scotto the Utah Jazz have been having preliminary trade talks involving Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Sources: The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory trade talks involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Details on @hoopshype. https://t.co/wCHNrDlTTy — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 4, 2023

Here’s what Scotto had to say:

As reported in a recent HoopsHype NBA notebook, Utah is seeking the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player. In these particular trade talks, Toppin would potentially be that equivalent for Vanderbilt with Utah seeking a potential first-round pick for taking on Fournier’s salary ($18.86 million next season and $19 million team option for 2024-25) and parting with Beasley, who has a $16.5 million team option for next season. Thus far, New York has been reluctant to attach a first-round pick to move off Fournier’s salary.

It makes sense for the Jazz and Knicks to come to a deal, but it’s surprising with how the Donovan Mitchell trade went down that they would continue talking. On paper, the Knicks make sense as a suitor for the Jazz’s players. They have young players and 1st round picks they can offer to bring them in. It also means the Knicks can improve the roster to make their team more interesting to potential free agents. But can they come up with a trade this time?

Utah Jazz and everyone

According to Tony Jones the Utah Jazz have had talks with literally every team in the league.

Jazz fans. the Jazz have had at least one trade discussion with literally every team in the league. So Utah’s going to be a popular name over the next five days. — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 4, 2023

They don’t call him trader Danny for nothing, right?

Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics

According to Chris Forsberg the Boston Celtics have real interest in Kelly Olynyk.

Our insider Chris Forsberg shares what he’s hearing from league sources about the Celtics’ reported interest in acquiring Jazz center Kelly Olynyk before the NBA trade deadline. https://t.co/4VRFg88w0p — NECN (@NECN) February 5, 2023

Here’s what Forsberg had to say:

I asked a couple people around the league, and league sources indicate the Celtics’ interest here is real,” Forsberg explained. “Now, it’s a little bit of a prohibitive number to get to, a little more than $12 million. You’re talking about pairing (Danilo) Gallinari, Payton Pritchard, Justin Jackson in order to make the money work. But Kelly has another year left (on his contract) after this year, he has familiarity with these surroundings, and so I do think there’s something to it. The best thing I can say is Kelly would give you versatility at both the forward/center positions. He can play with anybody. He can play with Robert Williams, he can play with Al Horford, he can play with Grant Williams.

Obviously, there’s a connection there with Ainge and the Celtics as well as with Olynyk. The question here is can they come to a deal? It’s not clear what the asking price for Olynyk will be for Olynyk outside of matching contracts. Will Ainge get some sort of 1st? Or will it take seconds? Only time will tell.