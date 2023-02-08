Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves are in trade talks involving Russell Westbrook, Mike Conley, D’Angelo Russell

According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves are in serious talks about a three-team trade that would land Russell Westbrook and picks to Utah, D’Angelo Russell to LA, and Mike Conley to Minnesota.

The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2023

You can hear Shams talk about the trade in detail more here where he mentions that Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt could possibly also be included.

“For the Lakers this would be turning the page on Russell Westbrook … there’s definitely a deal here that has a level of momentum.”



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the potential three-team trade between the Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/lRc8IqxcN2 — The Rally (@TheRally) February 8, 2023

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal hinges apparently on Minnesota wanting draft compensation for sending out D’Angelo Russell and have been engaged elsewhere in talks. That may be some sort of bluff or it may be that the Wolves playing hardball.

ESPN Sources: Three-team trade is largely hinging on how Minnesota values D’Angelo Russell in potential deal and their return of draft assets. Lakers and Jazz have significant deal structure in place, but Minnesota has been engaged elsewhere on Russell too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2023

It’s a trade that makes sense for all sides. Conley brings a veteran presence to Minnesota and obviously has a track record playing with Rudy Gobert. DLO has been great the last couple months in Minnesota and helps improve the shooting at the guard spot that would potentially be vacated by Russell Westbrook. Finally, the Utah Jazz get draft picks and improve their odds this lottery after waiving Russell Westbrook.

In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 8, 2023

This could still all fall through but for all sides to be in talks like this it shows that it’s very possible for this to happen. The biggest question for the Jazz are on protections. Are these unprotected picks or are there some sort of light protections? We’ll find out as trade deadline is less than 24 hours away.