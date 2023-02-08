 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves are in trade talks involving Russell Westbrook, Mike Conley, D’Angelo Russell

The nba trade deadline is getting off to a quick start

By James Hansen
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves are in serious talks about a three-team trade that would land Russell Westbrook and picks to Utah, D’Angelo Russell to LA, and Mike Conley to Minnesota.

You can hear Shams talk about the trade in detail more here where he mentions that Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt could possibly also be included.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal hinges apparently on Minnesota wanting draft compensation for sending out D’Angelo Russell and have been engaged elsewhere in talks. That may be some sort of bluff or it may be that the Wolves playing hardball.

It’s a trade that makes sense for all sides. Conley brings a veteran presence to Minnesota and obviously has a track record playing with Rudy Gobert. DLO has been great the last couple months in Minnesota and helps improve the shooting at the guard spot that would potentially be vacated by Russell Westbrook. Finally, the Utah Jazz get draft picks and improve their odds this lottery after waiving Russell Westbrook.

This could still all fall through but for all sides to be in talks like this it shows that it’s very possible for this to happen. The biggest question for the Jazz are on protections. Are these unprotected picks or are there some sort of light protections? We’ll find out as trade deadline is less than 24 hours away.

