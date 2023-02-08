Jazz trade Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mike Conley in three-team deal with Lakers and Wolves for Russell Westbrook and a 1st

According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz are involved in a huge three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

There were also other parts of the trade involved including Jazz 2nd-round picks to make this happen.

Per sources: Wolves getting Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a 2024 2nd, 25 second and 26 second. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 9, 2023

The second round picks heading to Minnesota:

- 2024: The lesser of Washington or Memphis

- 2025 and '26: Both Utah 2nds. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 9, 2023

Also in deal: Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones to Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Bobby Marks did a great job summarizing the trade.

Here’s a breakdown of the Minnesota/LAL/Utah trade: pic.twitter.com/gvMtK46We6 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 9, 2023

Here’s how it breaks down:

Jazz receive

Russell Westbrook (will be waived)

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Damian Jones

2027 1st (1-4 protected)

It’s not really an asset but it will help clear the books for the Jazz to essentially bring about $60 M in cap room

Lakers receive

D’Angelo Russell

Malik Beasley

Jarred Vanderbilt

Wolves receive

Mike Conley

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

2024 2nd round pick (lesser of Washington or Memphis)

2025 2nd round pick from Utah

2026 2nd round pick from Utah

Now that the dust is starting to settle, it’s hard not to feel like the rest of this season won’t feel a lot different. Mike Conley has been a fantastic pro for the Jazz in his time here while Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley were integral parts of this initial part of the season in which the Jazz had a surprise start to the season. The Lakers and Wolves should be very happy with the players they’re getting because they were fantastic parts of this Jazz team, even if it was for just a short time.

Now might be a good time for Jazz fans to get acquainted with the top of this draft because Utah is likely coming away with a great young player this summer.