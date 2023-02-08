 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jazz trade Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mike Conley in three-team deal with Lakers and Wolves for Russell Westbrook and a 1st

The deal is done!

By James Hansen
Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs

According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz are involved in a huge three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

There were also other parts of the trade involved including Jazz 2nd-round picks to make this happen.

Bobby Marks did a great job summarizing the trade.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Jazz receive

Russell Westbrook (will be waived)

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Damian Jones

2027 1st (1-4 protected)

It’s not really an asset but it will help clear the books for the Jazz to essentially bring about $60 M in cap room

Lakers receive

D’Angelo Russell

Malik Beasley

Jarred Vanderbilt

Wolves receive

Mike Conley

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

2024 2nd round pick (lesser of Washington or Memphis)

2025 2nd round pick from Utah

2026 2nd round pick from Utah

Now that the dust is starting to settle, it’s hard not to feel like the rest of this season won’t feel a lot different. Mike Conley has been a fantastic pro for the Jazz in his time here while Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley were integral parts of this initial part of the season in which the Jazz had a surprise start to the season. The Lakers and Wolves should be very happy with the players they’re getting because they were fantastic parts of this Jazz team, even if it was for just a short time.

Now might be a good time for Jazz fans to get acquainted with the top of this draft because Utah is likely coming away with a great young player this summer.

