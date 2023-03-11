Jazz beat Hornets 119-111

Utah Jazz move to 33-35 on the season as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-111. The Jazz never trailed and the score wasn’t as close as it looked, they were the better team from start to finish. The Jazz are now 2-0 on their eastern conference road trip that concludes on Monday in Miami.

While our Finnish king struggled from the field with just 13 points, Talen Horton-Tucker continues to shine in his extended role since our deadline trade. The 22 year old was 2 boards away from ending our 15+ year triple-double drought. The combo guard put in 37 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds and was a +17. Playmaking is a desperate need for this Jazz team, and Talen continues to fill that role.

The Jazz has moved back into the 10th spot in the West, .5 games behind the Lakers, and tied with the Pelicans as far as games back go. As far as #tanknote goes, this Jazz team will be favored maybe 1 more time this season, the Jazz has just 3 out of 14 games left against teams that aren’t currently playoff teams. As we have 14 games left look to see our young kings get more and more minutes as we try to develop for the future.

Up next: Jazz play in Miami Monday