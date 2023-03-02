Utah Jazz vs. OKC preview

The Utah Jazz (31-32) are in Oklahoma for the first of two games in a row against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-34). Oklahoma City is coming off of a loss against the Lakers on Wednesday, the Jazz are coming off of doing what many have called impossible, out tanking the Spurs. The Jazz played 11 out of 13 possible players, two-way player Johnny Juzang hit a new career high with 3 points and 15 minutes. Playing the bench significant minutes should tell you everything you need to know as far as the Jazz tanking status goes.

Oklahoma City will be without All-star point guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander who has missed the last four games with an array of injuries including being placed in health and safety protocols on Tuesday. Jazz will be without two of their dynamic guards, Collin “young bull” Sexton has spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring injury, Jordan Clarkson is continuing to nurse a right thumb sprain.

Look to see a healthy portion of Kris Dunn who has been a spark off the bench for Utah since signing a 10-day contract with the Jazz. This will also be a good time to watch some young guys get minutes before the end of the season. If healthy, look to see more from Ochai Agbaji who was a solid 3-7 from deep and a +9 last Tuesday against the Spurs.

What would I like to see? I’d like to see our potential All-NBA Finnish king Lauri Markkanen go for another efficient 25+ point game, A strong finish to the season will make it hard to leave him off of an All-NBA ballot. I’d also love to see some more Ochai threes, Tony Jones of the Athletic recently tweeted that Ochai is for sure in the future plans of Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office. If that’s the case I’d love to see a more aggressive Ochai, let the man shoot. Lastly, it would be a blast to see Utah legend Frank Jackson play a few minutes in a Utah Jazz jersey. The former Lone Peak star has spent his time in the NBA moving from team to team, especially in the last few years. Regardless he finds himself playing for his hometown team, not something that happens often in Utah. A couple of garbage time minutes might not mean much to him or the Jazz as far as the future goes, but it does mean something to this state who would love to see the young man in action.

GAME INFO

when: Friday, March 3rd @ 6:00 MST

Where: Paycom center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: AT&T Sports network Northwest & Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: KZNS/KTUB 1280/97.5 & WWLS 98.1