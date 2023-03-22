Jazz face off against Blazers

The Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off tonight in Utah for the last time this season. The Blazers have actually won this matchup so far this season winning 2 of the last 3. But with the season coming to an end, the Blazers appear to be fading fast to possibly add another high lottery pick to the roster.

For the Blazers, it’s a tale of two teams. You have the excitement around the development of rookie, Shaedon Sharp, who has shown some great flashes this season but isn’t quite there yet to develop at a consistent, high level every single night. The other story for the Blazers is Damian Lillard who is having a career year and isn’t interested in rebuilding for next season.

Damian Lillard says he’s not interested in rebuilding



“That's not what I'm interested in. That's what the frustrating part of it is. Talking about what's gonna happen next season. And us 'building'. That's not what I'm here to do especially at this stage pic.twitter.com/tVUNXcxMl5… — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 21, 2023

The Blazers have not found a way to capitalize on one of the most dynamic scorers in the modern NBA and it’ll be interesting to see how this pans out for the Blazers as the season comes to a close.

For the Jazz it feels like they’ve been crisscrossing a crossroads all season long. Sometimes it feels like they’re headed for a high draft pick, other times they look like they’ll be locked in to the playoffs. Even while missing key players, the Jazz have continued to win games against good teams. They’ve beaten the Celtics and Kings lately but tonight seems more manageable as they face the struggling Blazers. Will Lillard have another explosive night is the only question for the Jazz. If they can contain him, they shouldn’t have too much of an issue, especially since Lauri Markkanen will be back.

Lauri Markkanen will be available tonight for the Utah Jazz against the Portland Trail Blazers — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 22, 2023

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MST

Where: Vivent Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ATTSN-RM (AT&T Sports Net-Rocky Mountain)

Radio: KZNS/KSL/KTUB