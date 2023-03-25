The depleted Utah Jazz rematch the playoff-bound Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz (35-38) play the Sacramento Kings (44-29) for the 2nd time in a week, this time on a tough home-and-away back-to-back.

Last time the two teams played, the Jazz had numerous young role players step up, with Ochai Agbaji scoring a career high 27 points while looking like the promising stud the Jazz brass hoped for when they traded for him last summer. Walker Kessler made All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis’ night terrible with his five blocks limiting Sabonis to just 11 points. How about an 18-point, 10-assist double-double from Kris Dunn, or a near triple-double 19 points, 10 rebound and eight assists from Kelly Olynyk? Will Hardy even managed to get career-high 13 points and 8 rebounds from DOK, who’s been looking almost serviceable with 9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 18 minutes over the last three games.

While the Jazz will be similarly depleted this game, the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox suffered a tough hamstring injury versus the Suns last night, so they’re not quite at full strength either. With that said, with the Kings beating the 4th seeded Suns, they look to have all but locked up the 3rd seed with 9 games to go, and they’re just two games behind the 2nd seeded Grizzlies. While the Grizzlies managed to keep up their winning ways in spite of the absence of troubled star Ja Morant, but the Kings should certainly want this more than the Jazz ideally should. The Kings’ troubled playoff streak looks to finally be over this season, and this win would allow them to clinch a minimum 7th seed.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MST

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: ATTSN-RM (AT&T Sports Net-Rocky Mountain), NBC-Sports California

Radio: KZNS/KTUB, KHTK

Projected Starting Lineups

Jazz: G: Talen Horton-Tucker G: Ochai Agbaji F: Simone Fontecchio F: Kelly Olynyk C: Walker Kessler

Kings: G: De’Aaron Fox G: Kevin Heuter F: Keegan Murray F: Harrison Barnes C: Domantas Sabonis

Injuries

Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson - Finger (Out)

Lauri Markkanen - Hand (Out)

Rudy Gay - Back (Out)

Collin Sexton - Hamstring (Out)

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox - Hamstring (Questionable)

Go Jazz!