Utah Jazz sign Luka Samanic to 10-day contract

The Utah Jazz have signed Luka Semanic to a 10-day contract.

The Utah Jazz are signing center Luka Samanic to a 10-day contract out of the NBA G League's Maine Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Samanic is averaging 20.6 points and 10.8 rebounds in G League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2023

Samanic is a 6’10 and is putting up big numbers in the G-League. Samanic was originally drafted by the San Antonio Spurs at pick #19 and saw improvement in his numbers from year 1 to year 2 but was obviously not held onto the team. It’s interesting that he was not held on with how bad the Spurs are currently, especially since the 19th pick isn’t exactly a bad pick. The question will be can the Jazz find another rotation player out of this pickup?

This signing also means bad news for Jarrell Brantley, who did not receive another 10-day contract. It likely means Samanic is worth taking a look at to the Jazz with Samanic averaging 22 points and 8 rebounds with a split of 48%/33%/75%. It’s worth a shot if the Jazz think he can improve with their development staff.

The Jazz have found multiple diamonds in the rough this year, and maybe Samanic will be the next one. Whatever the case, Samanic will likely see some time because the Jazz may be looking at resting more players as the season comes to an end.