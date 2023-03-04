Jazz sign Kris Dunn to second 10-day contract

According to multiple sources, the Utah Jazz have signed Kris Dunn to a second 10-day contract.

The Utah Jazz are signing Kris Dunn to a second 10 day contract, league sources tell The Athletic @NBASarah first with the Dunn re-signing



The Jazz will not sign Frank Jackson to a second 10 day, sources say. Expect Johnny Juzang to continue to get opportunities. — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 4, 2023

It’s also reported that the Jazz will not sign Frank Jackson to another signing.

With the Jazz not interested in winning games focusing on the development of young players, this has been one of the most fun stories post all-star break. Dunn has come onto the Jazz from the G-League and showed why he was a #5 overall pick. His athleticism and defensive ability have been apparent from the moment he’s stepped on the floor.

The other impressive thing about Dunn has been his offensive talent appears to be a positive while he’s on the floor.

For the 4 games he’s been on the Jazz he’s averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. He’s also averaging 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game while averaging 22 minutes. The three-point shot is still not a strength of his, but he’s finding ways to be a contributor on both ends of the floor, and the defense is so good this is a win for the Jazz.

It’s not clear if Dunn is going to be a long-term player on the roster, but if these last 4 days are a sign of what he can bring to the Jazz they would be smart to keep him on the roster. With a young team like the Jazz have, and likely bringing in three rookies in the upcoming draft, you want to set a precedent with the defensive intensity you have on the floor. Having Dunn on the team doesn’t mean he will always play in the future, but he’ll show young players what the Jazz demand on the defensive end.

There’s been a lot of talk of winning culture for the Jazz this season, and rightfully so. To do that you have to have a coach that demands a level of effort and improvement along with players on your that show those winning habits and culture. Kris Dunn embodies that every time he steps on the floor.