The Jazz take on the Thunder for the third time in ten days

The Utah Jazz have lost their last two games to the lowly San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder (without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander). With those two poor losses, many wonder if the Utah Jazz are finally tanking. With Utah’s injury report stating that Lauri Markkanen will miss tonight’s game with back soreness, the tank looks like it may be revving up.

Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/4):



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (low back soreness)



OUT - Micah Potter (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 4, 2023

Despite missing the last two games, Jordan Clarkson is missing from this injury report. We can likely expect him to start next to Talen Horton-Tucker, Kelly Olynyk, and Walker Kessler. My guess is that Ochai Agbaji will start at the small forward position, although Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio could challenge that.

Game Info

When: March 5th, 2023, 5:00 PM MT

Where: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

What to Watch For

Who steps up?

The Jazz have primarily relied on Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson to create offense all season. With one of those players traded and two injured tonight, Jordan Clarkson is the only remaining creator. Expect him to control the offense plenty tonight. Outside of Clarkson, the team will need more. The question is, who will provide it? Talen Horton-Tucker has been a makeshift point guard this season and has shown flashes of good play. Ochai Agbaji has impressed fans recently with his play, but he’s not much of a creator. Walker Kessler is the same way. So who will step up?