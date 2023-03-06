The Utah Jazz look to keep up the tank against the Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz (31-34) have managed to lose three games in a row against San Antonio and the Oklahoma City Thunder (twice) - two teams that were lower in the rankings than the Jazz.

The @utahjazz are now just a half game out of being tied for the eighth-worst record in the NBA, and have the third toughest schedule remaining leaguewide. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 6, 2023

Part of this has been ‘unfortunate’ injuries to Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, and others, at times. Other parts have been due to the breakout performances of rookies Jalen Williams (32 points/5 rebounds/5 assists and 20 points/6 rebounds/4 assists) and Jeremy Sochan (13 points/6 rebounds/6 assists).

Their opponent, the Dallas Mavericks (33-32), have actually had the same record as the Jazz over the last ten games – 4 wins and 6 losses – since these two teams last played on February 6th, while Kyrie Irving was being traded to the Mavs. While Kyrie has posted 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in those 10 games, and Luka Doncic’s production hasn’t been significantly affected (33.1 points/7.6 rebounds/7.6 assists over the last ten vs. 33.4 points/8.7 rebounds/8.1 assists this season), this clearly hasn’t translated to success, including bad losses to the Pacers and Lakers. In the last matchup, 10 games ago, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green beat a full-strength Jazz team without the help of Luka. We’ll see how the two new versions of these two teams fare against each other.

Game Info

When: 6:30 PM MST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ATTSN-RM (AT&T Sports Net-Rocky Mountain), BSSW-DAL (Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas)

Radio: KZNS/KSL/KTUB, KEGL/KFZO

Projected Starting Lineups

Utah: G: Jordan Clarkson G: Ochai Agbaji F: Lauri Markkanen F: Kelly Olynyk C: Walker Kessler

Dallas Mavericks: G: Kyrie Irving G: Luka Doncic F: Josh Green F: Reggie Bullock C: Dwight Powell

Injuries

Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen - Back (Day to day - will play)

Collin Sexton - Hamstring (re-evaluated Mar. 6)

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber - Hamstring (Day to day)

