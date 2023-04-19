 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA Mock Draft

We went through the 1st round of picks 1-30 in the NBA draft for 2023

By James Hansen, ZMoneyWatts, adambushman1, and DLC_Jazz
Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s mock dratt season again and before we find out the draft order on NBA Lottery night our team of writers got together and did a mock draft of the entire 1st round.

What we did was picked a random order and then made picks for each team starting from the Detroit Pistons with the #1 pick all the way to the LA Clippers with pick #30.

You can watch the mock draft here and see the picks below:

  1. Victor Wembanyama
  2. Scoot Henderson
  3. Brandon Miller
  4. Cason Wallace
  5. Amen Thompson
  6. Ausar Thompson
  7. Jarace Walker
  8. Cam Whitmore
  9. Anthony Black
  10. Taylor Hendricks
  11. Gradey Dick
  12. Keyonte George
  13. Nick Smith Jr.
  14. Dariq Whitehead
  15. Brice Sensabaugh
  16. Jalen Hood-Schifino
  17. Kris Murray
  18. GG Jackson
  19. Rayan Rupert
  20. Jordan Hawkins
  21. Jett Howard
  22. Kobe Bufkin
  23. Dereck Liveley II
  24. Colby Jones
  25. Leonard Miller
  26. Maxwell Lewis
  27. Cidy Cissoko
  28. Trayce Jackson Davis
  29. Bilal Coulibaly
  30. Andre Jackson Jr

With the NBA lottery coming up on May 16th, it will change everything with the different picks and we’ll know who Victor Wembanyama goes to. With any luck we’ll be deciding who the Utah Jazz pick in the top-4 or if Vctor will be coming to Utah.

