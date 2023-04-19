2023 NBA Mock Draft

It’s mock dratt season again and before we find out the draft order on NBA Lottery night our team of writers got together and did a mock draft of the entire 1st round.

What we did was picked a random order and then made picks for each team starting from the Detroit Pistons with the #1 pick all the way to the LA Clippers with pick #30.

You can watch the mock draft here and see the picks below:

Victor Wembanyama Scoot Henderson Brandon Miller Cason Wallace Amen Thompson Ausar Thompson Jarace Walker Cam Whitmore Anthony Black Taylor Hendricks Gradey Dick Keyonte George Nick Smith Jr. Dariq Whitehead Brice Sensabaugh Jalen Hood-Schifino Kris Murray GG Jackson Rayan Rupert Jordan Hawkins Jett Howard Kobe Bufkin Dereck Liveley II Colby Jones Leonard Miller Maxwell Lewis Cidy Cissoko Trayce Jackson Davis Bilal Coulibaly Andre Jackson Jr

With the NBA lottery coming up on May 16th, it will change everything with the different picks and we’ll know who Victor Wembanyama goes to. With any luck we’ll be deciding who the Utah Jazz pick in the top-4 or if Vctor will be coming to Utah.