Utah Jazz sign Luka Samanic through the 2023-24 season

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have signed Luka Samanic through the 2023-24 season.

The Utah Jazz are signing F Luka Samanic through the 2023-2024 season, a deal including guaranteed money and trigger dates, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Samanic, 23, was the 19th overall pock to the Spurs in 2019. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 7, 2023

According to Woj, it includes guaranteed money and trigger dates. Whatever the deal amounts to, it’s another player the Jazz have found that has some potential to turn into something more. Samanic was the 19th pick in the 2019 draft and has not completely panned out so far in his career. With the Jazz’s new coaching staff, which has been able to develop players in a big way, maybe he can also realize the potential that people saw when he was first drafted and become an NBA rotation player.

What’s nice about Samanic is he fits a mold the Jazz have been starting to use as they fill out their new roster. Each player they’ve picked up is typically large for their position with length and multiple tools. In his time with the Jazz, Samanic has shown an ability to play within the offense, whether it’s passing the ball, shooting from range/inside, and rebounding. The percentages aren’t quite what you want, but there’s no reason that can’t get better with more time.

With the Jazz having multiple picks joining the team next season, having players like Samanic competing for minutes should create a competitive environment for the Jazz next season, much like they had this year that led to so much success on the court.