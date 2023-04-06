The depleted Jazz lose fourth straight

The Utah Jazz, or rather the ghost of the Utah Jazz, fell at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-98. The Jazz have firmly decided that the season is over, so the third team is getting their time to shine, while OKC is fighting for Play-In positioning.

The Jazz starters included Luka Samanic and Udoka Azubuike. The two young players had their best chances to show what they could do tonight, and both had good moments.

Kelly Olynyk and Kris Dunn took on the roles of veteran mentors and paced the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points and seven assists. The Thunder took control of the game early and never looked back.

Player of the game

Kris Dunn takes it over Olynyk today. Dunn’s performance of 22 points on ten shots, along with eight assists and seven rebounds, kept Utah within shouting distance. His calm play, strong defense, and rim pressure have been a massive help for Utah this year.

Anyway... when is the draft lottery again?