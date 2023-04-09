Jazz lose season finale to the Lakers

In the final game of the season the Utah Jazz lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 128 to 117. The Jazz did what they always do and played hard to the final buzzer. The Jazz starting 5 continued to make the most of their minutes. After coming off the bench for most of the season, Ochai Agbaji followed up his career-high 28-point game yesterday with 8 points and 8 assists. Kris Dunn continues to shine since the Jazz signed him to a multi-year contract scoring 26 points.

Lebron did what Lebron does and scored 36 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds. He was a team-high +20 and was the best player on the court, per usual. We’re going on 20 years of continued dominance from Lebron, and he might actually be King James. His reign as the obvious best player in the league has ended, but at age 38, he is still one of the best players in the league. He makes no sense. We need to continue to give him his flowers.

While there will be multiple recaps talking about the season as a whole, I’d be remised to not point out that the feelings I felt about last year’s team, and the feelings I feel about this year’s team are a complete 180. This team has been a pleasure to watch for 82 games, they made it almost impossible to tank, they put in an incredible amount of effort every single game, and they made being a Jazz fan fun again. Our combination of players, coaching, and management makes me extremely excited for the next few years of Utah Jazz basketball.