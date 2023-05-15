NBA Draft Lottery 2023 primer: start time, date, and channel

It’s finally that time! For some teams, it’s been a full year of tanking, while for others, it took more time to lean into the losses. But whether there was a full effort from the beginning of the season or a late-season divebomb, the fortunes of one team this season will change forever if they win the #1 overall pick and the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama.

For the Jazz, this is one of the biggest nights of the year. According to Tankathon.com, the Jazz have a 20.3% chance to jump into the top-4 and a 4.5% chance to get the #1 overall pick. Yes, that’s a slim chance but those are not so bad when you consider that the Detroit Pistons, the team with the worst record in the NBA, have a 14.0% chance at the #1 pick. If the Jazz win, it means they’d have had a successful season of developing their young core and could add an NBA-altering level talent that could tip the scales for the Jazz in a massive way.

All of that comes down to one set of ping-pong balls rolling the Jazz’s way.

Broadcast Info

When: Tuesday - 5/16/23 - 6:00 PM MST

TV: ESPN

If you want to learn how the lottery works, here’s a great video that shows how it’s done.