NBA Draft Lottery Results 2023

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been finalized after this evening’s lottery results. The much-anticipated Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes has been decided, and San Antonio took home the prized #1 pick. They’ll have a franchise cornerstone for the next decade or more and their fans should be extremely excited. If I could bet that they win a title sometime in the next 10 years, I would do so comfortably and confidently. I truly believe he’s that type of generational talent and his hype is well-deserved. Some have considered him the greatest prospect in the history of the league, heck the history of organized sports (per Woj)!

And don’t fret. Scoot Henderson is not your average consolation prize, and Charlotte should consider themselves fortunate to have landed themselves the second pick. Or they could go with Brandon Miller if he suits their fancy a little more. Both players would arguably be #1 picks in a lot of drafts that don’t include a generational alien like Wembanyama.

Full Lottery Results

San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers Houston Rockets Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dalls Mavericks Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls) OKC Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans

As for the Jazz, we now know where they select with their multiple picks in this year’s draft. As disappointing as it is to not have jumped up in the draft, the Jazz will still have great opportunities to add significant talent into their ongoing rebuild. With picks 9, 16, and 28 they should be able to move around and get the guys they truly want in their respective ranges. And who knows, maybe they dip into their treasure trove of future picks to move up in the draft anyways! It should be an exciting month as everyone anticipates their incoming class of rookies.

Who is your favorite prospect now that the draft position is solidified for 2023 (barring any trades)?