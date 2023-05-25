2023 SLC Dunk NBA Mock Draft 2.0

With the NBA Draft Lottery behind us, we know that the San Antonio Spurs will be picking 1st and the Charlotte Hornets 2nd. It makes things different with the NBA Draft this year and who will be picking which player. On this updated NBA mock draft I went through every pick in the first round and made the best selection for each team. Although, because I personally believe in picking the best player available, it definitely is something of an NBA big board.

Here’s how it panned out!