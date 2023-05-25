 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 SLC Dunk NBA Mock Draft 2.0

What picks will the Jazz make at 9 and 16?

By James Hansen
2023 NBA Draft Lottery Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

With the NBA Draft Lottery behind us, we know that the San Antonio Spurs will be picking 1st and the Charlotte Hornets 2nd. It makes things different with the NBA Draft this year and who will be picking which player. On this updated NBA mock draft I went through every pick in the first round and made the best selection for each team. Although, because I personally believe in picking the best player available, it definitely is something of an NBA big board.

Here’s how it panned out!

  1. San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama
  2. Charlotte Hornets - Scoot Henderson
  3. Portland Trail Blazers - Brandon Miller
  4. Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson
  5. Detroit Pistons - Cam Whitmore
  6. Orlando Magic - Jarace Walker
  7. Indiana Pacers - Taylor Hendricks
  8. Washington Wizards - Anthony Black
  9. Utah Jazz - Ausar Thompson
  10. Dallas Mavericks - Cason Wallace
  11. Orlando Magic - Gradey Dick
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder - GG Jackson
  13. Toronto Raptors - Kobe Bufkin
  14. New Orleans Pelicans - Jalen Hood-Schifino
  15. Atlanta Hawks - Keyonte George
  16. Utah Jazz - Nick Smith Jr.
  17. Los Angeles Lakers - Leonard Miller
  18. Miami Heat - Dereck Lively II
  19. Golden State Warriors - Kris Murray
  20. Houston Rockets - Bilal Coulibaly
  21. Brooklyn Nets - Dariq Whitehead
  22. Brooklyn Nets - Brice Sensabaugh
  23. Portland Trail Blazers - Jordan Hawkins
  24. Sacramento Kings - Rayan Rupert
  25. Memphis Grizzlies - Maxwell Lewis
  26. Indiana Pacers - Jett Howard
  27. Charlotte Hornets - Cidy Cissoko
  28. Utah Jazz - Colby Jones
  29. Indiana Pacers - Trayce Jackson Davis
  30. Los Angeles Clippers Andrew Jackson Jr

