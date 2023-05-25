2023 SLC Dunk NBA Mock Draft 2.0

With the NBA Draft Lottery behind us, we know that the San Antonio Spurs will be picking 1st and the Charlotte Hornets 2nd. It makes things different with the NBA Draft this year and who will be picking which player. On this updated NBA mock draft I went through every pick in the first round and made the best selection for each team. Although, because I personally believe in picking the best player available, it definitely is something of an NBA big board.
Here’s how it panned out!
- San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama
- Charlotte Hornets - Scoot Henderson
- Portland Trail Blazers - Brandon Miller
- Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson
- Detroit Pistons - Cam Whitmore
- Orlando Magic - Jarace Walker
- Indiana Pacers - Taylor Hendricks
- Washington Wizards - Anthony Black
- Utah Jazz - Ausar Thompson
- Dallas Mavericks - Cason Wallace
- Orlando Magic - Gradey Dick
- Oklahoma City Thunder - GG Jackson
- Toronto Raptors - Kobe Bufkin
- New Orleans Pelicans - Jalen Hood-Schifino
- Atlanta Hawks - Keyonte George
- Utah Jazz - Nick Smith Jr.
- Los Angeles Lakers - Leonard Miller
- Miami Heat - Dereck Lively II
- Golden State Warriors - Kris Murray
- Houston Rockets - Bilal Coulibaly
- Brooklyn Nets - Dariq Whitehead
- Brooklyn Nets - Brice Sensabaugh
- Portland Trail Blazers - Jordan Hawkins
- Sacramento Kings - Rayan Rupert
- Memphis Grizzlies - Maxwell Lewis
- Indiana Pacers - Jett Howard
- Charlotte Hornets - Cidy Cissoko
- Utah Jazz - Colby Jones
- Indiana Pacers - Trayce Jackson Davis
- Los Angeles Clippers Andrew Jackson Jr
