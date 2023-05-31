 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Walker Kessler will be a media correspondent for all of the NBA Finals

A great move by the nba to give shine to one of the great young players, who has a great personality

By James Hansen
Boston Celtics v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced that Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jalen Williams will be media correspondents throughout the 2023 NBA Finals.

It’s a great move by the league to give this crop of young players some shine in what may become a forgotten class of rookies considering this upcoming draft.

Kessler had a breakout season and proved to be one of the bright young defensive stars in the league with his high IQ, surprising quickness/athleticism, and rim protection. But what was also great about Kessler was his personality. He’s fun to talk to and easy-going in a way that draws people in, and it will be fun for other NBA fans to see what Jazz fans saw all season.

Kessler has a chance to be a really great player, and opportunities like this will actually help him in the long run with votes for things like DPOY and the all-defensive team. The fans and media vote for who they remember and, as frustrating as it can be sometimes, the more publicity, the better.

Congrats to Walker Kessler!

