Walker Kessler will be a media correspondent for all of the NBA Finals

The NBA announced that Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jalen Williams will be media correspondents throughout the 2023 NBA Finals.

Paolo Banchero (@OrlandoMagic), Walker Kessler (@UtahJazz), Bennedict Mathurin (@Pacers) and Jalen Williams (@OKCThunder) will serve as NBA Finals media correspondents throughout the 2023 #NBAFinals. Follow along on the NBA App & NBA Social to see their coverage from the ground! pic.twitter.com/IoAwG9U3VF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 31, 2023

It’s a great move by the league to give this crop of young players some shine in what may become a forgotten class of rookies considering this upcoming draft.

Kessler had a breakout season and proved to be one of the bright young defensive stars in the league with his high IQ, surprising quickness/athleticism, and rim protection. But what was also great about Kessler was his personality. He’s fun to talk to and easy-going in a way that draws people in, and it will be fun for other NBA fans to see what Jazz fans saw all season.

Kessler has a chance to be a really great player, and opportunities like this will actually help him in the long run with votes for things like DPOY and the all-defensive team. The fans and media vote for who they remember and, as frustrating as it can be sometimes, the more publicity, the better.

Congrats to Walker Kessler!