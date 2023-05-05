The Utah Jazz are holding “secret” draft workouts

It’s officially become draft workout season with it being revealed the Utah Jazz are holding draft workouts today. Today’s included Cameron Tyson of Seattle University.

Good luck to our guy Cameron Tyson as he takes on his first NBA pre-draft workout with the Utah Jazz today!#TogetherWeSoar pic.twitter.com/YKSwyy27wk — Seattle U Men's Basketball (@seattleumbb) May 5, 2023

We also found out they had a workout with Mike Sharavjamts of the Dayton Flyers. It’s not clear when exactly Sharavjamts will work out with the Jazz, he may have already had the workout.

Mike Sharavjamts has 3 pre-draft workouts scheduled with the Mavs, Jazz and Bucks pic.twitter.com/Skaj7vPaNR pic.twitter.com/BbVdK9mIgp — Pistons Draft Talk (@PDTScouting) May 1, 2023

Finally, we’ve seen that the Jazz also have a workout with Lamont Butler of San Diego State University.

Lamont Butler worked out with the Grizzlies on Wednesday & has workouts with the Bucks & Jazz in the next few days. Lamont has until May 31 to withdraw from the NBA draft & return to college. He’s hoping to be invited to the upcoming NBA draft combine. The NBA draft is June 22. — Bill O'Rear (@billohoops) May 4, 2023

What’s interesting is that we’re finding out about these workouts from sources other than the Jazz because the Jazz front office is looking to keep everything they do a secret from other teams.

Word from the Jazz: most Jazz draft workouts will not be made available to the media this season. We won't generally know which workouts are happening, nor will we get to interview prospects — with a few exceptions when the Jazz work out local prospects. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) April 12, 2023

Sneaky Jazz... or does that make us sneaky for finding this and posting it? Either way a lot of suspicious activity is going on.

This activity is different than what the Jazz had done in the past where they announced all their different workouts for everyone . It also made our lives easier but I don’t know if Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik are thinking about the bloggers. Which begs the question, “Who’s thinking about the bloggers?!?!”

We’ll keep posting as we hear about new developments in the draft. It’s likely that the players projected higher in the draft will wait until after the lottery to book a lot of their workouts. Players and agents usually aren’t interested in working out for teams out of their range.