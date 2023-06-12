 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA Mock Draft 3.0

The NBA draft is just 10 days away and this is our latest NBA mock draft

By James Hansen
2023 NBA Draft Lottery Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

With the 2023 NBA Draft just ten days away, it’s time to get one more mock draft in. As teams get more workouts and more rumors surface, it makes things more clear what the general range these players are going to fall. There were some risers and fallers in this draft, and a lot of that comes from intel from multiple rumors and reports. You can watch the mock below and see how I came to each decision, but below is the complete list of the full 1st round.

2023 NBA Mock Draft

  1. San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama
  2. Charlotte Hornets - Scoot Henderson
  3. Portland Trail Blazers - Brandon Miller
  4. Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson
  5. Detroit Pistons - Cam Whitmore
  6. Orlando Magic - Taylor Hendricks
  7. Indiana Pacers - Jarace Walker
  8. Washington Wizards - Ausar Thompson
  9. Utah Jazz - Anthony Black
  10. Dallas Mavericks - Cason Wallace
  11. Orlando Magic - Kobe Bufkin
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Bilal Coulibaly
  13. Toronto Raptors - Jalen Hood-Schifino
  14. New Orleans Pelicans - Nick Smith Jr.
  15. Atlanta Hawks - Gradey Dick
  16. Utah Jazz - Jordan Hawkins
  17. Los Angeles Lakers - Dereck Lively II
  18. Miami Heat - Leonard Miller
  19. Golden State Warriors - Kris Murray
  20. Houston Rockets - Jett Howard
  21. Brooklyn Nets - Keyonte George
  22. Brooklyn Nets - Brice Sensabaugh
  23. Portland Trail Blazers - Dariq Whitehead
  24. Sacramento Kings - Andre Jackson Jr
  25. Memphis Grizzlies - Cidy Cissoko
  26. Indiana Pacers - Rayan Rupert
  27. Charlotte Hornets - GG Jackson
  28. Utah Jazz - Maxwell Lewis
  29. Indiana Pacers - Colby Jones
  30. Los Angeles Clippers - Trayce Jackson Davis

