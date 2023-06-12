2023 NBA Mock Draft 3.0

With the 2023 NBA Draft just ten days away, it’s time to get one more mock draft in. As teams get more workouts and more rumors surface, it makes things more clear what the general range these players are going to fall. There were some risers and fallers in this draft, and a lot of that comes from intel from multiple rumors and reports. You can watch the mock below and see how I came to each decision, but below is the complete list of the full 1st round.
2023 NBA Mock Draft
- San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama
- Charlotte Hornets - Scoot Henderson
- Portland Trail Blazers - Brandon Miller
- Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson
- Detroit Pistons - Cam Whitmore
- Orlando Magic - Taylor Hendricks
- Indiana Pacers - Jarace Walker
- Washington Wizards - Ausar Thompson
- Utah Jazz - Anthony Black
- Dallas Mavericks - Cason Wallace
- Orlando Magic - Kobe Bufkin
- Oklahoma City Thunder - Bilal Coulibaly
- Toronto Raptors - Jalen Hood-Schifino
- New Orleans Pelicans - Nick Smith Jr.
- Atlanta Hawks - Gradey Dick
- Utah Jazz - Jordan Hawkins
- Los Angeles Lakers - Dereck Lively II
- Miami Heat - Leonard Miller
- Golden State Warriors - Kris Murray
- Houston Rockets - Jett Howard
- Brooklyn Nets - Keyonte George
- Brooklyn Nets - Brice Sensabaugh
- Portland Trail Blazers - Dariq Whitehead
- Sacramento Kings - Andre Jackson Jr
- Memphis Grizzlies - Cidy Cissoko
- Indiana Pacers - Rayan Rupert
- Charlotte Hornets - GG Jackson
- Utah Jazz - Maxwell Lewis
- Indiana Pacers - Colby Jones
- Los Angeles Clippers - Trayce Jackson Davis
