Are the Utah Jazz looking to trade up for Cam Whitmore?

It’s officially trade season right before draft night now that the Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix has happened. Although it’s not really related to the draft in a huge way, unless it means the Wizards make a pick they feel could begin their new rebuild.... again.

With Beal’s departure, the Wizards could be targeting 6-7 guard Anthony Black at No. 8 who had a great workout and interview with them, multiple sources told me. https://t.co/AvnCU2toil — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) June 18, 2023

All of these moves have domino effects that could mean big changes in team picks come draft night.

There’s a lot of buzz that a lot of trades on draft night are coming, and it could be possible that the Jazz are one of those teams. One of those trade possibilities could be a move that would land Cam Whitmore for the Jazz.

On the most recent Ryen Russilo podcast, Russilo had Adrian Wojnarowski on and at one point in the podcast Woj brought up the Utah Jazz with regards to trading up (timestamped video below).

I get it, I’m stretching here, but when Woj says “hypothetically,” I listen. I was reminded of a great scene from Office Space with regard to the word “hypothetically” on Twitter.

But what makes this even more interesting is the fact that Cam Whitmore recently worked out for the Jazz. So there’s very much reason to believe that there is interest from the Jazz, or at the very least, they are making sure if he’s the kind of player they’re willing to make a move for. And that’s the big question, will the Jazz move up for Cam Whitmore? Like Woj says, picks 9 and 16 aren’t enough to get to pick 6, but wold it be for pick 7 or 8? If Whitmore drops, the Jazz might be very interested in making a move. We’ll see come draft night.