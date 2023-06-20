Report: Utah Jazz have made Collin Sexton available in trade talks

According to Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz have made Collin Sexton available in trade talks.

Portland won’t trade the No. 3 pick unless it nets one of a several premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard, league sources told @YahooSports. The Blazers are preparing a significant offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo, and other notes from around the NBA: https://t.co/OlOM4yDIRB — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 20, 2023

In the article above, Fischer mentions all the different draft buzz, and then just as a small aside, added this line.

Utah has made guard Collin Sexton available in trade talks around the league, sources said.

How’s that for a side note? The important thing to remember is a player being available in trade talks is different than a trade actually happening. Perhaps Ainge is trying to see the value around the league and what he can get? Could Sexton be used in a possible trade to move up in the draft? I’m not sure that Sexton would be enough to move into the top ten, but maybe it can get the Jazz into the late lottery? Tony Jones recently tweeted about three players that would be difficult to get from the Jazz.

There are three guys on the roster who it would take a “you would be a fool to say no to type offer”, which means the Jazz have no intention of trading them under normal circumstance



Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Ochai Agbaji https://t.co/iovqS5d2FJ — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 20, 2023

The interesting name missing from that list? Collin Sexton.

We’ll see if there’s any sort of trade coming for the Young Bull, could something be coming on draft night?