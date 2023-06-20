Damian Jones exercises player option to return to the Utah Jazz next season

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Damian Jones has exercised his $2.58 million player option to return to the Utah Jazz next season.

Center Damian Jones has exercised his $2.58 million player option to return to the Utah Jazz next season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2023

Jones was a surprisingly nice addition for the Jazz last season and had some nice moments showing some of his potential.

Jones has some real bounce and at times will make a highlight dunk or block. Probably the most interesting element of Jones’ game was his three-point shooting. While on the Jazz Jones went 10/14 from three going 71%. Look, if Jones can become a regular 71% three-point shooter for Utah, he may have a chance to get a monster contract after this season.

Kidding aside, Jones showed that he can knock down a three, and his ability to hit them from the corner would allow the Jazz to do some dynamic things offensively. He also provides the Jazz with some nice depth behind rising star, Walker Kessler.