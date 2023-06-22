2023 Utah Jazz NBA Draft Night Preview

It’s finally here! After an entire season of scoreboard watching and some shattered dreams on lottery night, Utah Jazz fans will see what Danny Ainge and company do with their three first round picks. Here’s how to watch the draft or attend the draft night party in person!

Broadcast Info

When: 6:00 PM MT

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

According to the Jazz, you can also go to utahjazz.com to get behind the scenes looks at the players drafted and everything going on during draft night.

Utah Jazz Draft Party Info

If you want to join other Jazz fans to watch the draft, the Jazz have set up what looks like an awesome draft party.

We’ve got a lot to see and a lot to do, so let’s break it down for ya pic.twitter.com/XxBTVXWU1t — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 22, 2023

It looks like the Draft Party starts at 5:00 at the Delta Center (man that’s fun to write) and there will be free JDawgs, Sodas, Giveaways, Music, and more! It also looks like there might be a special guest, and they appear to be hinting at Ochai Agbaji.

Local? Come on out to the Delta Center for free jdawgs, giveaways, and !



Party starts at 5PM MT pic.twitter.com/dtzzDd5XsC — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 22, 2023

Who knows there could even be a surprise appearance,,, pic.twitter.com/BTPLpnhN4G — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 22, 2023

We’ll see who the Jazz draft but it’s looking like the most fun draft night since the Donovan Mitchell draft. We’ll see if tonight can be just as successful.