The Utah Jazz take Keyonte George with the 16th pick in the NBA Draft

With the 16th pick in the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz have selected Keyonte George. After selecting forward Taylor Hendricks with the 9th pick, the Jazz add the 6’4” guard out of Baylor as a potential keystone to their backcourt in the future. With a strong frame, a crafty offensive game, and the the ability to find his own shot, the Jazz have selected one of the most notable volume scorers in this draft.

George has been connected to the Utah Jazz within mock drafts in the weeks leading to tonight, and will immediately compete for minutes at the point guard position. While questions surrounding his ability to playmake for others remain, George undoubtedly will enter the NBA with a willingness to take (and make) big shots.

Notably, the Jazz passed on Villanova forward Cam Whitmore with the 16th selection. Whitmore has dropped significantly on draft night, after originally being mocked as a top-five talent. Only the future will tell whether this was the correct decision or not.

The Jazz have one more selection remaining with the 28th pick.