Utah Jazz hire Justin Mazzulla, brother of Boston’s Joe Mazzulla, as assistant coach

Another hire for the Utah Jazz

By James Hansen
Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

According to Justin Mazzulla’s family on Facebook, the Utah Jazz have hired Justin Mazzulla as an assistant coach.

With Will Hardy’s ties to Boston this makes sense. Also considering the Jazz interviewed Joe Mazzulla when they did their coaching search that ultimately led to hiring Will Hardy, it’s clear there are some ties to Boston and the Mazzulla family.

If this post is to be believed, the Jazz have hired another coach to their staff that can hopefully join an up and coming coaching staff that is hopefully able to become what Jazz fans have hoped for.

