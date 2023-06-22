Utah Jazz hire Justin Mazzulla, brother of Boston’s Joe Mazzulla, as assistant coach

According to Justin Mazzulla’s family on Facebook, the Utah Jazz have hired Justin Mazzulla as an assistant coach.

Another Mazzulla is heading to the NBA.



Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla’s brother Justin will be heading to Salt Lake City to join the coaching staff as an assistant of the Utah Jazz.



The news was broke over Facebook by Justin’s family last night.@wpri12 | #Celtics | #Jazz pic.twitter.com/6LXP8iV2if — Cam Iasimone (@cam_iasimone) June 22, 2023

With Will Hardy’s ties to Boston this makes sense. Also considering the Jazz interviewed Joe Mazzulla when they did their coaching search that ultimately led to hiring Will Hardy, it’s clear there are some ties to Boston and the Mazzulla family.

If this post is to be believed, the Jazz have hired another coach to their staff that can hopefully join an up and coming coaching staff that is hopefully able to become what Jazz fans have hoped for.