The Utah Jazz select Brice Sensabaugh with the 28th pick in the NBA Draft

With the 28th pick in the NBA draft, the Utah Jazz have selected Brice Sensabaugh. As Utah’s final selection of the draft, the Jazz added a strong forward with tantalizing scoring ability. Sensabaugh, 6’6” and 235 pounds from Ohio State, scored 16.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 41% shooting from downtown.

While not considered much of a defender or playmaker, Sensabaugh has been touted as one of the most versatile three-level scorers in this years draft. He has a quick first step, a large frame, and and a plethora of crafty isolation moves. With this selection, the Jazz take a shot on a player who could provide instant offensive firepower in the NBA.

This pick rounds out a night where the Jazz added Taylor Hendricks with the 9th pick and Keyonte George with the 16th.