Utah Jazz sign Joey Hauser to two-way contract

According to Tony Jones, the Utah Jazz have signed Michigan State forward Joey Hauser to a two-way contract.

The Utah Jazz are signing Michigan State forward Joey Hauser to a two way contract, League Sources tell The Athletic. Joey’s brother Sam played this season for the Boston Celtics — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 23, 2023

The 6’9” forward was a sharpshooter at Michigan State for four years. In his final season, he averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He shot 48.4% from the field and 46.1% from three. That type of shooting will always get you noticed, and when you consider his size, this is a nice player to have on a two-way contract.

With the draft behind them, the Jazz are now loaded with young talent, and players will need to show their mettle to get minutes on the floor. It’s very likely Hauser plays a lot of minutes for the Jazz in summer league and on the practice squad as the season draws near. Those minutes are invaluable for both Hauser, but also the Jazz, as they prepare for the upcoming season.