David Fizdale leaves Utah Jazz for Phoenix Suns assistant coaching job

The Phoenix Suns are hiring Utah Jazz Associate GM David Fizdale. After one year in his position, Fiz is going back to the bench as an assistant coach under new coach Frank Vogel. Fizdale joined the Jazz last June to learn management skills from two of the best in the business, Justin Zanik and Danny Ainge. While working closely under Justin and Danny, Fiz got to see the overhaul of the 2022 Utah Jazz. In just one year, Fizdale saw the trades of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and the trade deadline trade of Mike Conley and others. While it was a great opportunity to learn management, the ex-head coach of Memphis and New York had other plans in mind.

When Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia isn’t flopping for technical fouls he’s dropping serious cash on players and coaches. After hiring Frank Vogel the new owner dropped a bag to retain popular coaching candidate Kevin Young, he’s now dropped another one of his many bags to hire away Fizdale. Fiz gets to rejoin ex-Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on the bench, a good pairing where Fizdale will certainly learn more things about the game.

The Jazz ultimately have the foundation of our management in place. If they need to take time before hiring a new associate GM they absolutely can. I get the feeling this position won’t be posted on Indeed, I wouldn’t be socked to see former coaches or executives reaching out to the Jazz for this position.