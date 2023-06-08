Utah Jazz hire Rick Higgins as an assistant coach

According to Kelly Iko, the Utah Jazz have hired Rick Higgins as an assistant coach.

Higgins comes to the Jazz after being an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets since 2020. Before that, he was an assistant coach with Steve Clifford with the Orlando Magic and with the Charlotte Hornets as a video coordinator.

It’s another coaching hire that helps get the Jazz at full strength as they prepare for next season. This means another new face for this Jazz team that is looking completely different than last season. Will Hardy proved to be an absolute steal, and one of the interesting things to watch next season will be how the Jazz improve. Will the Jazz find ways to get the most out of their young prospects like they did last year? With the Jazz adding multiple new draft picks this year, it’s vital that they continue that trend.