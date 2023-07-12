Keyonte George leaves summer league game with right ankle injury

Keyonte George left the game against the Denver Nuggets in Las Vegas Summer League with a right ankle injury.

I would guess Keyonte George's incredible Summer League is over after this nasty ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/lOKnSf3rN1 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 13, 2023

It looked bad, and George had to be helped off the floor. The Jazz then listed George out for the rest of the game.

Keyonte George (right ankle) will not return. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 13, 2023

There was a bit of good news, it sounds like George began walking on the ankle soon after and so maybe it was worse than it looked.

Good news: George is walking off the floor under his own power and is walking a lot better relative to how bad it looked initially. I still wouldn’t expect him back tonight, but he’s walking without much of a limp, if walking with a limp at all — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 13, 2023

Hopefully, for Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz, it’s a minor sprain. We’ll see if he plays in the next game, but for now it’s looking like the injury is likely to have him possibly miss the rest of summer league.

If the summer league for George is over, his performance has been remarkable. Even in this game, you could feel the difference from when George was on the floor to when he was off. Once George left the game, the team was out of sorts and wasn’t getting the looks they were normally getting. It’s very clear the Jazz have a special talent on the team and don’t be surprised if they shut him down at this point to prepare for the upcoming season.