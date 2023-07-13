Jazz look to keep their streak alive against the Suns

It’s nothing but an impressive performance for the Utah Jazz in the Las Vegas Summer League, as they sport an unbeaten 3-0 record and hold the fourth best point differential among all teams. Even knowing this predicament, job’s not yet finished for the squad.

Unfortunately, the Jazz have to do it next game without rookie Keyonte George, who has been ballin out with averages of 21.7 points and 6.3 assists on an efficient 66.5 true shooting percentage. But all is not lost, because the team’s last win versus the Denver Nuggets was a testament to how other players are ready to pick up the cudgels.

With five players scoring in double digits, the Jazz were able to withstand the absence of George for the majority of the game. Expect both Luka Samanic and Ochai Agbaji to lead the team and get in a consistent groove heading towards the stretch run of the Summer League. While Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter hope to continue the solid runs they’re having to propel them to a victory.

Whatever the result of the game is, it’s safe to say that the Jazz have found something in their young bucks and worth keeping an eye on as they build for the regular season.

GAME INFO

When: 8:30 PM MT

Where: Cox Pavillion, Las Vegas, NV

TV Broadcast: NBA TV