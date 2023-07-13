MRI reveals no fractures for Keyonte George’s ankle, will be out for remainder of summer league

According to Tony Jones, Keyonte George is out for the remainder of summer league, but it looks like he avoided serious injury.

Utah Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George will be out for the remainder of summer league, League Sources tell The Athletic. His overall timetable is still to be determined, but an MRI revealed no fractures. George sprained his right ankle last night against the Denver Nuggets — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 14, 2023

Jazz fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the injury to George looked serious.

I would guess Keyonte George's incredible Summer League is over after this nasty ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/lOKnSf3rN1 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 13, 2023

This ends what has been a fantastic summer league for the surprising Jazz guard. George has been phenomenal on the offensive end with both his passing and scoring. You name it, he’s been incredible whether it’s running pick and roll, pull-up shooting, spot-up shooting, passing to cutters in the lane, entry passes, getting to the free throw line, he’s done everything.

This is surely disappointing for George who had said he wanted to win Summer League MVP and that will likely not happen now.

The good news is that it’s not serious. George’s ankle bent severely and things could have been much worse. Now he’ll be rehabbing as he prepares for training camp and the best thing he can do is nurse the ankle back to health.