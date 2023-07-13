 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MRI reveals no fractures for Keyonte George’s ankle, will be out for remainder of summer league

Good news for Keyonte George who avoids serious injury

By James Hansen
NBA Summer League Las Vegas - Behind the Scenes Photo by Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

According to Tony Jones, Keyonte George is out for the remainder of summer league, but it looks like he avoided serious injury.

Jazz fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the injury to George looked serious.

This ends what has been a fantastic summer league for the surprising Jazz guard. George has been phenomenal on the offensive end with both his passing and scoring. You name it, he’s been incredible whether it’s running pick and roll, pull-up shooting, spot-up shooting, passing to cutters in the lane, entry passes, getting to the free throw line, he’s done everything.

This is surely disappointing for George who had said he wanted to win Summer League MVP and that will likely not happen now.

The good news is that it’s not serious. George’s ankle bent severely and things could have been much worse. Now he’ll be rehabbing as he prepares for training camp and the best thing he can do is nurse the ankle back to health.

