Utah Jazz face Houston Rockets in summer league semifinals

The Utah Jazz will face the Houston Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals. It’s been an impressive summer league for the Utah Jazz who have gone undefeated in Las Vegas and have a chance to win the whole tournament, but it will take a couple more wins to do it.

In their way is Cam Whitmore and the Houston Rockets and the chance to come away with bragging rights for the summer.

The Jazz have been without Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh for the entire summer league, and it’s not clear if they will play yet. If they do, it would give them an obvious advantage, as well as a chance to get a first look at their promising young rookies. If they aren’t able to suit up, Johnny Juzang, Luka Samanic, and Micah Potter will be the ones leading the way for the Jazz. It’s a good squad that has proven to be one of the better groups in summer league.

Game Info

When: 4:00 PM MT

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone